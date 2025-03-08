CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 254,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 68,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

CHAR Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,068.91. The stock has a market cap of C$23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.