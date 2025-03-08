Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.90). Approximately 3,793,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,917,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.91).

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.04. The firm has a market cap of £892.18 million, a P/E ratio of -42.12, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supermarket Income REIT

About Supermarket Income REIT

In other Supermarket Income REIT news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 19,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £13,081.16 ($16,907.28). Also, insider Roger Blundell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($90,474.34). 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

