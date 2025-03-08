Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $12.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,430.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.95 and a beta of 1.08. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $2,575.55 and a twelve month high of $3,628.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,260.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,219.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

