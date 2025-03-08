Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1776 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PLTW traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,328. Roundhill PLTR WeeklyPay ETF has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $55.00.

