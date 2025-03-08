Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Invests $35,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 245,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 274,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $85.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 447.74, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock worth $107,260,889. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.