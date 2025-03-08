Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,892,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $191.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

