AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,045 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,423. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.