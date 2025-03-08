Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

