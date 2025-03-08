Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,599 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,750,385,000 after purchasing an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after purchasing an additional 480,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,990,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

