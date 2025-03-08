Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Netflix by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 91,072 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $81,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $7,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $891.11 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.