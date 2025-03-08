General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Motors stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 2/26/2025.

GM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.39. 13,822,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,861,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $592,321,000. Amundi boosted its position in General Motors by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,973 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,366,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in General Motors by 972.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

