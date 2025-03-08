Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

