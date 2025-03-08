iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 276,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 372,109 shares.The stock last traded at $37.53 and had previously closed at $37.52.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

