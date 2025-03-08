Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Block stock on February 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/24/2025.

Block Trading Up 0.3 %

Block stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $177,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,531.52. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $253,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,231.62. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,113. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Block from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Block by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Block by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,083,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 128,832 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Block by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 40,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

