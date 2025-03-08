Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 22,897 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

