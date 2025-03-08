AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 178,846 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $119.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

