Larson Financial Group LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $115.39 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.