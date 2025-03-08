Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VBR stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

