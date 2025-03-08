Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $499.73 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.21 and a 200-day moving average of $429.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

