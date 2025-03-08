Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 542 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $222,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,325,268 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $395,295,000 after purchasing an additional 53,128 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $411,748,000 after purchasing an additional 121,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 3.3 %

ORCL opened at $155.89 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $111.18 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. The company has a market cap of $436.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

