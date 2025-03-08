iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

