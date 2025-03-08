San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Down 8% – Should You Sell?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 161,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 253,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

Featured Stories

