Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,989,000 after buying an additional 572,040 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after buying an additional 315,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,455,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $422.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.49. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.70 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

