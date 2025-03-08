Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total transaction of $260,725.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,879.38. This represents a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total transaction of $106,584.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,424.28. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.8 %

ISRG stock opened at $518.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

