Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Shares Up 10% – What’s Next?

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 179,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 414,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

