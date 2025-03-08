Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a 183.3% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

Shares of HKHGF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

About Hongkong Land

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.