Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a 183.3% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
Shares of HKHGF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
About Hongkong Land
