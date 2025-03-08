Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Shares Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

