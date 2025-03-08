K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.