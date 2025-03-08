Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Shares Up 39.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) traded up 39.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.11. 25,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,072% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.
Vossloh Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.
Vossloh Company Profile
Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.
