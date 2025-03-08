Forum Merger III (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.11. 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Forum Merger III Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

About Forum Merger III

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

