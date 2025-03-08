Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2174 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TSW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,984. Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

