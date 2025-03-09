2,000 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $140.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.36.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

