Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $1.61 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $125.41 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

