Casino Stocks To Watch Now – March 9th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, PENN Entertainment, Churchill Downs, and Chefs’ Warehouse are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that operate gambling establishments, such as casinos, sports betting venues, and online gaming platforms. These stocks are often influenced by both industry-specific trends, such as tourism and gaming regulations, as well as broader economic factors affecting consumer discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,415,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded down $9.19 on Friday, reaching $248.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,127.38.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,372,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. 1,889,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,193. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 6,782,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

CHDN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.00. 830,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $133.13.

Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.68. 918,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,634. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $66.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44.

