Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $575.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $619.75 and a 200 day moving average of $607.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

