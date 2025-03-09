Barings LLC Sells 25,100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after buying an additional 302,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

