BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

