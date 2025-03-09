Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – March 9th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Costco Wholesale, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, Bank of America, and Micron Technology are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, development, and sale of vehicles and related automotive components. These stocks encompass a wide range of businesses, including car manufacturers, suppliers, and technology firms, and their performance can be influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovations, and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.69. 340,933,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,237,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,166,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $62.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $964.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,505,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,651. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $989.69 and a 200 day moving average of $943.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,993,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average is $191.76.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.50.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.39. 50,645,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,795,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.96. 19,124,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,173,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36.

