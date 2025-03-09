Ceera Investments LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ceera Investments LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.3% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 2,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 23,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

