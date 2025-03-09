26,014 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 348.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. CSX Co. has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.