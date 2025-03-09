Axis Wealth Partners LLC Takes $468,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,550,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.