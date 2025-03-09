abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 762.29 ($9.85) and traded as low as GBX 699.87 ($9.04). abrdn New India Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 706 ($9.12), with a volume of 94,855 shares trading hands.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £342.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 760.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 781.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Irina Miklavchich bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 788 ($10.18) per share, with a total value of £15,760 ($20,364.39). 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story

