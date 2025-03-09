Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $9,497,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

