Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.40. Table Trac shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 9,619 shares trading hands.

Table Trac Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

Table Trac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

