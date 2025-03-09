Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $3.42 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,919,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,238,000 after acquiring an additional 791,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after buying an additional 4,680,713 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,014,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,826 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,703,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,021,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.
Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
