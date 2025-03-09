InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and traded as low as $44.59. InfraCap MLP ETF shares last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 25,817 shares traded.

InfraCap MLP ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $430.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

Institutional Trading of InfraCap MLP ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in InfraCap MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in InfraCap MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

