Banco Santander S.A. Buys 9,391 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,150 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $115,995,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,929,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.36.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

