Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 6,357 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,028,000 after buying an additional 2,806,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,887,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,703,000 after buying an additional 1,671,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after acquiring an additional 297,858 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Bank of America by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

