Amundi Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Amundi lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 293,433 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Target were worth $321,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Target by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Target by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

TGT opened at $115.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

