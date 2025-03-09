Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

